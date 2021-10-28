Amundi Makes New $98.75 Million Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 959,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,750,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYB opened at $94.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.61. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

