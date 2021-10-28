Rotten Trading 13% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Rotten has a total market cap of $294,159.09 and $1,474.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rotten has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One Rotten coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00049418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00206289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00098593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten (ROT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 117,826,449 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

