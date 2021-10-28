Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2,224.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHOP. CIBC restated a “$2,233.00” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. ATB Capital upped their price target on Shopify from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,291.40.

TSE SHOP traded up C$108.33 on Thursday, hitting C$1,790.00. 164,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,711. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 15.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. Shopify has a 1-year low of C$1,140.00 and a 1-year high of C$2,075.88. The company has a market cap of C$223.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1,837.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1,705.87.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,004.24, for a total transaction of C$1,030,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$861,823.07.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

