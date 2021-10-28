Celestica (TSE:CLS) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s previous close.

CLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Celestica to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Celestica from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of Celestica stock remained flat at $C$12.10 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 115,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,940. Celestica has a one year low of C$7.73 and a one year high of C$13.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.60.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. Analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.7400001 EPS for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.