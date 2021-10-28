Financial Review: Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) versus Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Subaru alerts:

This table compares Subaru and Proterra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subaru $26.70 billion 0.56 $719.19 million $0.47 20.68 Proterra N/A N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Subaru has higher revenue and earnings than Proterra.

Profitability

This table compares Subaru and Proterra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subaru 3.43% 5.90% 3.10% Proterra N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Subaru and Proterra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subaru 0 1 0 0 2.00 Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25

Proterra has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.33%. Given Proterra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Proterra is more favorable than Subaru.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Subaru shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Proterra shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Subaru beats Proterra on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components. The Others segment develops, leases, and sells real estate properties. The company was founded in May 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.