Analyzing QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) & Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get QNB alerts:

9.5% of QNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of QNB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for QNB and Triumph Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Triumph Bancorp 0 3 1 1 2.60

Triumph Bancorp has a consensus price target of $105.61, suggesting a potential downside of 7.08%. Given Triumph Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Triumph Bancorp is more favorable than QNB.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QNB and Triumph Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $51.19 million 2.51 $12.08 million N/A N/A Triumph Bancorp $382.50 million 7.46 $64.02 million $2.26 50.29

Triumph Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than QNB.

Risk & Volatility

QNB has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QNB and Triumph Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 29.54% 12.60% 1.12% Triumph Bancorp 28.08% 17.14% 2.01%

Summary

Triumph Bancorp beats QNB on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QNB

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services. The Banking segment relates to operations of TBK Bank, including loans originated under Triumph Commercial Finance, Triumph Healthcare Finance, and Triumph Premium Finance brands. The Corporate segment refers to the financing and investment activities, as well as the management and administrative expenses. The company was founded by Aaron P. Graft in November 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for QNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.