$1.62 EPS Expected for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to post $1.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Allstate’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. The Allstate reported earnings per share of $2.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Allstate will report full year earnings of $15.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $15.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $13.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Allstate.

Get The Allstate alerts:

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

Shares of The Allstate stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.64. 17,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.56.

The Allstate announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Allstate by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Allstate (ALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.