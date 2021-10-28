Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to Post $1.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) will report $1.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Allstate’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. The Allstate reported earnings per share of $2.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Allstate will report full-year earnings of $15.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $15.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $13.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Allstate.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The Allstate’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The Allstate by 53.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after buying an additional 2,118,800 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in The Allstate by 7,723.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 209.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,465 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in The Allstate by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after purchasing an additional 944,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the first quarter worth $77,730,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

