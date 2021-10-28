Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of American Financial Group worth $11,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 12,372.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG opened at $134.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.41. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

AFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In other news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $2,055,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

