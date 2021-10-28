Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,951,000 after purchasing an additional 44,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,350,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 819,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,842,000 after purchasing an additional 110,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,324,000 after purchasing an additional 132,579 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $202.03 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $153.27 and a one year high of $259.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.