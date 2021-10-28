Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,740,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of Payoneer Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,399,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,660,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,578,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,125,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of PAYO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 43,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,243. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.40. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

