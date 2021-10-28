Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Takes $76.32 Million Position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,284,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,319,000. Squarespace makes up approximately 1.0% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned 0.94% of Squarespace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQSP. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $109,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SQSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Squarespace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.56.

Shares of Squarespace stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $38.78. The company had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,760. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $196.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

