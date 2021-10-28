Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,637,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $262,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

DLTR stock opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

