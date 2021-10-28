Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,966 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,360,245,000 after purchasing an additional 530,785 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,908,000 after purchasing an additional 342,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,836,000 after purchasing an additional 145,993 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,171 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,806,662 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,908,000 after purchasing an additional 63,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

VRTX stock opened at $180.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $242.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

