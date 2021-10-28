Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,825 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of Extra Space Storage worth $35,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,536,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 216,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $183.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.25 and a 200 day moving average of $164.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $194.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.70%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.71.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

