Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $25.01 on Monday. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

