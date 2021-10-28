Brokerages Set Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) PT at $22.00

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of LGGNY stock opened at $19.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.76. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 6.42%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.51%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

