Brokerages Anticipate Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $67.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average of $56.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $70.52.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $445,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,052 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $419,664.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,384.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 405,166 shares of company stock worth $25,061,280. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

