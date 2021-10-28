Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sean Crilly Sells 5,000 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sean Crilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $737,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of VICR traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.77. 132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,022. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $156.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.93 and a 200-day moving average of $107.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.03 and a beta of 0.68.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the second quarter worth $32,760,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vicor by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,493,000 after acquiring an additional 180,296 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 1,065.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 59,208 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 54.1% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 136,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,434,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 28.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,085,000 after acquiring an additional 47,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.
Vicor Company Profile
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
Read More: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.