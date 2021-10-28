Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sean Crilly Sells 5,000 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sean Crilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $737,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of VICR traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.77. 132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,022. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $156.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.93 and a 200-day moving average of $107.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

VICR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the second quarter worth $32,760,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vicor by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,493,000 after acquiring an additional 180,296 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 1,065.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 59,208 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 54.1% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 136,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,434,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 28.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,085,000 after acquiring an additional 47,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

