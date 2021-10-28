Capital International Investors Has $302 Million Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,296,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526,583 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 8.51% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $302,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 358,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,424,000 after acquiring an additional 246,711 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,432,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,891,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,900,000 after acquiring an additional 904,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

HGV opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

HGV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

