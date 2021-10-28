Capital International Investors Raises Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 962,049 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $348,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,554,000 after buying an additional 47,109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $54,192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 412.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.84.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $216.22 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.49 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,088,253.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,695 shares of company stock worth $9,147,907. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

