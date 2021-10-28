Analysts Set Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target at $12.03

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.03.

Several research analysts have commented on HCXLF shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of HCXLF stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

