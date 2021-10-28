Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives $237.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $244.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,271 shares of company stock worth $29,999,092. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CSL opened at $224.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $119.68 and a 52-week high of $232.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.45 and a 200 day moving average of $195.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

