ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.19

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$36.19 and traded as high as C$41.84. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at C$41.29, with a volume of 171,124 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATA. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$510.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$461.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 2.0599999 EPS for the current year.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.25, for a total value of C$221,261.00. Also, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$221,100.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.