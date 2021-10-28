Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.050-$5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q4 guidance to $5.05-$5.15 EPS.

NYSE:RS traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,691. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $105.01 and a 12 month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.00.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,034 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $27,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

