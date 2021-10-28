Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $735.70

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 735.70 ($9.61) and traded as high as GBX 748.50 ($9.78). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 731 ($9.55), with a volume of 91,228 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 782.75 ($10.23).

The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 769.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 735.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

In related news, insider Justin Lockwood purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.73) per share, with a total value of £37,250 ($48,667.36). Also, insider Avis Darzins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 786 ($10.27) per share, for a total transaction of £19,650 ($25,672.85). In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,539 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,387.

About Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

