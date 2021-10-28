Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $241.25

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €241.25 ($283.82) and traded as high as €249.00 ($292.94). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at €246.90 ($290.47), with a volume of 187,202 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €243.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €241.25.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (FRA:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

