McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.74

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.74 and traded as high as C$0.84. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 8,280 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of C$23.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.74.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

