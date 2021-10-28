Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $686.00 Million

Analysts expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to report sales of $686.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Griffon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $668.00 million and the highest is $704.00 million. Griffon reported sales of $660.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $646.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,407,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $138,597,000 after acquiring an additional 138,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,288,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,666,000 after acquiring an additional 252,144 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,915,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,056,000 after acquiring an additional 202,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,262,000 after acquiring an additional 298,752 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,167,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFF traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.13. 16 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,200. Griffon has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

