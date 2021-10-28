Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $55.93, but opened at $60.50. Impinj shares last traded at $64.00, with a volume of 1,118 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Impinj’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PI shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $86,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,624 shares of company stock valued at $555,686. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1,089.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.44.

Impinj Company Profile (NASDAQ:PI)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

