Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.48 Million

Analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) to announce $205.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $203.36 million and the highest is $207.60 million. Bluegreen Vacations reported sales of $144.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full year sales of $735.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $734.80 million to $735.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $815.89 million, with estimates ranging from $809.77 million to $822.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bluegreen Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% in the second quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,245,000 after acquiring an additional 93,222 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after buying an additional 184,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after buying an additional 114,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after buying an additional 43,533 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 28.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 70,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BVH traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.05 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

