Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $568.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to post sales of $568.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $562.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $576.30 million. Amedisys posted sales of $544.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMED shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.06.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Amedisys by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.91. 5,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,414. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $137.82 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.22.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.