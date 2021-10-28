Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.59. 7,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,507. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on BXMT. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,921.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,174 shares of company stock worth $197,691 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

