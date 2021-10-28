Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend by 54.8% over the last three years.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

NASDAQ HFBL opened at $18.95 on Thursday. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $63.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.