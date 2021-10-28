Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $21.96

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.96, but opened at $21.30. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 2,391 shares.

DADA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.37.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). The company had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.08 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. On average, analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 35.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

