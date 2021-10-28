TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $8.65

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $8.30. TORM shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 5,073 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $616.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of -344.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter. TORM had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TORM by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TORM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in TORM by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 23,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.