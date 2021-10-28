Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Up to $59.95

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.95, but opened at $62.38. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $62.38, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TARO shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 78.88 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.65.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TARO)
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
