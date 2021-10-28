Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Up to $59.95

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.95, but opened at $62.38. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $62.38, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TARO shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 78.88 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.65.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $147.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

