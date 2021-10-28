Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Up to $19.39

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.39, but opened at $20.28. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 32,617 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEHR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $560.35 million, a P/E ratio of -229.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $98,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,009.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 26,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $539,048.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 781,691 shares of company stock worth $11,455,887 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 30.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 34,934 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

