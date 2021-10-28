Short Interest in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Grows By 185.5%

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,100 shares, an increase of 185.5% from the September 30th total of 197,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE KYN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,115. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 326,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after buying an additional 2,692,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 86,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 19,415 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

