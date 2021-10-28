Short Interest in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Grows By 185.5%

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,100 shares, an increase of 185.5% from the September 30th total of 197,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
NYSE KYN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,115. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.