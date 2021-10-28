Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Expands By 200.0%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ESYJY remained flat at $$8.44 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,144. easyJet has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $15.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.61%.

Several research firms have commented on ESYJY. Berenberg Bank raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cheuvreux raised easyJet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, October 1st. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $900.00.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

