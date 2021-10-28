Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Expands By 200.0%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
ESYJY remained flat at $$8.44 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,144. easyJet has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $15.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.61%.
About easyJet
easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.
