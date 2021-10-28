Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Short Interest Update

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,300 shares, a growth of 216.1% from the September 30th total of 290,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUK. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Prudential in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,783,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Prudential by 2,913.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,865,000 after buying an additional 548,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prudential by 19.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,518,000 after purchasing an additional 423,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Prudential by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after purchasing an additional 397,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,209,000 after purchasing an additional 167,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of PUK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.59. 1,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,801. Prudential has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.94. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is 5.98%.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

