Capital International Investors Sells 416,711 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Capital International Investors lowered its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,530,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 416,711 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 9.23% of Air Lease worth $439,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

AL stock opened at $40.90 on Thursday. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average of $43.33.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $491.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at $50,497,646.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

