Capital International Investors Lowers Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Capital International Investors lessened its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 258,031 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 4.04% of Everest Re Group worth $405,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RE opened at $280.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $193.62 and a 12 month high of $289.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.86 and its 200 day moving average is $259.15.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

RE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.88.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

