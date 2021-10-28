Capital International Investors Acquires Shares of 4,425,802 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,425,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,177,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CZR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $110.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.79.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. Analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

