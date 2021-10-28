Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $9,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 1,036.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 503,156 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 243.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 239,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 169,645 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,618,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 45,757 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 315.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares during the period.

JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF stock opened at $51.74 on Thursday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00.

