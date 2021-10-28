Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Raised to $42.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s previous close.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.70.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,816. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,002,000 after buying an additional 216,673 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,376,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,049,000 after buying an additional 53,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,327,000 after buying an additional 254,544 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,955,000 after buying an additional 468,710 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,770,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,198,000 after buying an additional 47,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.