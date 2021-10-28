Peanut Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $313,200.00 (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 28th. One Peanut coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $313,200.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peanut has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00049551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.57 or 0.00205964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00098563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

