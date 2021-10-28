Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Up to $57.17

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.17, but opened at $63.00. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $62.92, with a volume of 114,229 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BUD. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.
The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $125.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125,813.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,122 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after acquiring an additional 257,917 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,524 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 21,696 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (NYSE:BUD)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
