Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Up to $57.17

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.17, but opened at $63.00. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $62.92, with a volume of 114,229 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BUD. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $125.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125,813.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,122 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after acquiring an additional 257,917 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,524 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 21,696 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.