NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $101.19

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $101.19 and last traded at $104.24, with a volume of 10190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.78.

Several analysts have commented on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average of $167.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,215.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $114,454.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $74,644.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,816.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,457 shares of company stock worth $4,462,051 over the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,133,717,000 after purchasing an additional 530,696 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in NovoCure by 0.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,369,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,088,478,000 after buying an additional 68,624 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in NovoCure by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,143,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,278,000 after buying an additional 26,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,218,000 after purchasing an additional 94,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in NovoCure by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $498,781,000 after purchasing an additional 200,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

