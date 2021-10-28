Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Greenbrier Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Greenbrier Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

NYSE:GBX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.54. The company had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,922. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4,112.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,054,000. First Command Bank raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 17,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

